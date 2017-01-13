The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive in Ruthton on Monday, Aug. 18 from 12:30 p.m. until Read more...
Pipestone added to general fund balance in 2024
The city of Pipestone grew its general fund balance to $1,322,603 in 2024. That’s according to the audit report presented by Matt Taubert with Meulebroeck,...
Pipestone City Council in brief:
Sanitary sewer project continued Pipestone City Council members during their Aug. 4 meeting voted to enter into a Minnesota Clean Water Partnership loan agreement with...
City Council begins 2026 budget discussions
The Pipestone City Council took a look at what City Administrator Deb Nelson called “very, very preliminary” budget numbers during a special Aug. 4 meeting....
City seeking federal funding for trail
Low bid of $856,946.15 received for Safe Routes to School project Pipestone City Council members during their Aug. 4 meeting voted to pursue federal land...
School board approves updated transportation terms
Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) Board members during their July 28 meeting approved an addendum to the school district’s contract with Ludolph Bus, Inc. The term...
GOLF SPOTLIGHT SERIES: Tyler GC is a blessing for region
TYLER — Lincoln County is blessed to have an 18-hole facility in the form of Tyler Golf Club. “We are very lucky to have such...
LOCAL: Sports calendar from Aug. 19-24
INFORMATION CALENDAR Tuesday, Aug. 19 Girls Tennis 11 a.m., Yellow Medicine East at Pipestone Area, PAS Courts 2 p.m., MACCRAY at Pipestone Area, PAS Courts...
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS: Boeke, Brockberg are key returners
Pipestone Area Schools’ senior Vivian Brockberg, a 2024 state qualifier, is among eight experienced returning players. However, Brockberg lost her doubles partner, Alicia Haack, to...
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE: Broncos promote Burckhardt
DENVER — The National Football League’s Denver Broncos in May promoted Russell native Reed Burckhardt to assistant general manager. The position opened when Darren Mougey...