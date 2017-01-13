PIPESTONE WEATHER

Local News

Pipestone added to general fund balance in 2024

August 15, 2025

The city of Pipestone grew its general fund balance to $1,322,603 in 2024. That’s according to the audit report presented by Matt Taubert with Meulebroeck,...

Pipestone City Council in brief:

August 14, 2025

Sanitary sewer project continued Pipestone City Council members during their Aug. 4 meeting voted to enter into a Minnesota Clean Water Partnership loan agreement with...

City Council begins 2026 budget discussions

August 14, 2025

The Pipestone City Council took a look at what City Administrator Deb Nelson called “very, very preliminary” budget numbers during a special Aug. 4 meeting....

City seeking federal funding for trail

August 13, 2025

Low bid of $856,946.15 received for Safe Routes to School project Pipestone City Council members during their Aug. 4 meeting voted to pursue federal land...

School board approves updated transportation terms

August 11, 2025

Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) Board members during their July 28 meeting approved an addendum to the school district’s contract with Ludolph Bus, Inc. The term...

Sports

GOLF SPOTLIGHT SERIES: Tyler GC is a blessing for region

August 16, 2025

TYLER — Lincoln County is blessed to have an 18-hole facility in the form of Tyler Golf Club. “We are very lucky to have such...

LOCAL: Sports calendar from Aug. 19-24

August 16, 2025

INFORMATION CALENDAR Tuesday, Aug. 19 Girls Tennis 11 a.m., Yellow Medicine East at Pipestone Area, PAS Courts  2 p.m., MACCRAY at Pipestone Area, PAS Courts...

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS: Boeke, Brockberg are key returners

August 16, 2025

Pipestone Area Schools’ senior Vivian Brockberg, a 2024 state qualifier, is among eight experienced returning players. However, Brockberg lost her doubles partner, Alicia Haack, to...

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE: Broncos promote Burckhardt

August 16, 2025

DENVER — The National Football League’s Denver Broncos in May promoted Russell native Reed Burckhardt to assistant general manager. The position opened when Darren Mougey...

Obituaries

Death notice for Mary Adkins

August 15, 2025

Death notice for Henrietta DeZeeuw

August 6, 2025

Elwin and Ruth Crandall

August 5, 2025

Oliver Raymond Blosser

July 29, 2025

Deborah Cay Paulsen Wahl

July 29, 2025

