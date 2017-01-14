St. Leo’s Read more [...]
Meinders Community Library to start a Career Corner
The Meinders Community Library is in the process of planning a new feature, a Career Corner. A grant received by the library on March 1...
City council approves final plat for subdivision of county-owned land
Pipestone City Council members during their Feb. 22 meeting approved the final plat for subdivision of county-owned land, as recommended by the Pipestone Planning Commission....
Pipestone resident plans to install rooftop solar panels
The Pipestone Planning Commission during its Feb. 16 meeting recommended the approval of Andrew Royer’s request for a conditional use permit to install solar panels...
Pipestone Counseling Center opening soon
People in the Pipestone area will soon have a new option for counseling services. Pipestone Counseling Center is opening for business at 201 Second Ave....
Meinders Community Library receives grant funding for Bilingual Story Time
On March 1, the well known version of Tuesday Story Time at Meinders Community Library will resume. At 10:30 a.m., preschool children are invited along...
Bobendrier advances, Burmeister bows out
Pipestone Area senior Nate Bobendrier advanced to the 138-pound consolation quarterfinals of the MSHSL Class A state wrestling tournament Friday night following a 4-2 wrestleback...
Twin bill: Pipestone Area grapplers Nate Bobendrier and Brayden Burmeister qualify for MSHSL Class A state wrestling tournament
With the Section 3A individual wrestling dominated by the same team that triumphed in the team tournament last week, the Jackson County Central Huskies, there...
Arrows exhibit glimpses of talent in 71-58 season-ending loss to Cardinals
One can’t help but consider the what-ifs surrounding the Pipestone Area’s girls’ 2021-22 basketball campaign, which concluded with a 71-58 loss to the second-seeded Fairmont...
Arrows prepare for postseason by building on strengths, easing past Lancers and Lakers
Although the two contests the Pipestone Area boys’ basketball team (20-5) played during the week were neither within the conference nor particular difficult, they were...