Pipestone Weather
time: 8:07 am
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
25°F
wind speed: 9 mph N
 

Most Read

COBORN’S Weekly Ad

Local News

Playlist
Meinders Community Library to start a Career Corner

Meinders Community Library to start a Career Corner

Audio Article

Sirrina Martinez | March 6, 2022

The Meinders Community Library is in the process of planning a new feature, a Career Corner. A grant received by the library  on March 1...

City council approves final plat for subdivision of county-owned land

City council approves final plat for subdivision of county-owned land

Audio Article

Kyle Kuphal | March 4, 2022

Pipestone City Council members during their Feb. 22 meeting approved the final plat for subdivision of county-owned land, as recommended by the Pipestone Planning Commission....

Pipestone resident plans to install rooftop solar panels

Pipestone resident plans to install rooftop solar panels

Audio Article

Kyle Kuphal | February 28, 2022

The Pipestone Planning Commission during its Feb. 16 meeting recommended the approval of Andrew Royer’s request for a conditional use permit to install solar panels...

Pipestone Counseling Center opening soon

Pipestone Counseling Center opening soon

Audio Article

Kyle Kuphal | February 25, 2022

People in the Pipestone area will soon have a new option for counseling services. Pipestone Counseling Center is opening for business at 201 Second Ave....

Meinders Community Library receives grant funding for Bilingual Story Time

Meinders Community Library receives grant funding for Bilingual Story Time

Audio Article

Sirrina Martinez | February 24, 2022

On March 1, the well known version of Tuesday Story Time at Meinders Community Library will resume. At 10:30 a.m., preschool children are invited along...

Sports

Playlist

Bobendrier advances, Burmeister bows out

Audio Article

Kevin Kyle | March 4, 2022

Pipestone Area senior Nate Bobendrier advanced to the 138-pound consolation quarterfinals of the MSHSL Class A state wrestling tournament Friday night following a 4-2 wrestleback...

Twin bill: Pipestone Area grapplers Nate Bobendrier and Brayden Burmeister qualify for MSHSL Class A state wrestling tournament

Audio Article

Kevin Kyle | March 3, 2022

With the Section 3A individual wrestling dominated by the same team that triumphed in the team tournament last week, the Jackson County Central Huskies, there...

Arrows exhibit glimpses of talent in 71-58 season-ending loss to Cardinals

Audio Article

Kevin Kyle | March 3, 2022

One can’t help but consider the what-ifs surrounding the Pipestone Area’s girls’ 2021-22 basketball campaign, which concluded with a 71-58 loss to the second-seeded Fairmont...

Arrows prepare for postseason by building on strengths, easing past Lancers and Lakers

Audio Article

Kevin Kyle | March 3, 2022

Although the two contests the Pipestone Area boys’ basketball team (20-5) played during the week were neither within the conference nor particular difficult, they were...

Obituaries

Playlist

Death notice for Kenneth Gordon Rood

Audio Article

| March 4, 2022

Death notice for Audrey Marie Roth

Audio Article

| March 2, 2022

Death notice for Eleanor (Dolly) Wachob

Audio Article

| March 2, 2022

Death notice for Brian Peterson

Audio Article

| March 2, 2022

John Anton Hildebrandt

Audio Article

| March 1, 2022

Free Star

Hank’s Foods Weekly Ad

Farm Market News